James Corden As Boris Johnson, Paul Rudd & Jimmy Fallon Troll Donald Trump At NATO On ‘SNL’

After Justin Trudeau and more world leaders were overheard mocking Donald Trump at the NATO reception this week, ‘SNL’ put a hilarious spin on the incident with help from Paul Rudd and more.

The cold open of the Dec. 7 episode of Saturday Night Live featured a hilarious skit that poked fun at Donald Trump, who, of course, was played by Alec Baldwin in the sketch. The skit mocked Trump’s visit to the U.K. earlier this week for the 70th anniversary of NATO reception. During the meeting, world leaders Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson, were caught making fun of Trump on a hot mic, and Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd and James Corden, respectively, stepped in to play each part.

The three guys meet up in what looks like a lunchroom cafeteria, and Alec’s ‘Trump’ walks into the room. “Did you see him speak the other day for 45 minutes?” Paul’s ‘Macron’ asks. “It was just supposed to be for a photo!” Jimmy’s ‘Trudeau’ then chimes in, “Well if I looked like him, I’d try to distract the photographer, too!” This causes all three guys to burst out into laughter

At that point, Alec’s ‘Trump’ tries to join the table, but the other men let him know their last seat is taken. “Sorry, we’d love to see you talk and chew at the same time, but we promised this seat to a friend,” Rudd’s ‘Macron’ says. Eventually, Trump leaves the area, and the real gossip begins.

“Oh my God, that guy is a mess,” Jimmy’s ‘Trudeau’ sighs. Meanwhile, Alec’s ‘Trump’ is sent to a table with the leader of Latvia, and cannot believe he’s left at the ‘losers’ table. When he overhears the other guys talking about a party, he tries to jump in, but they continue to mock him. Then, they even let ‘Angela Merkel’, who’s played by Kate McKinnon, jump in at the empty seat at the table instead of ‘Trump.’

In the end, Alec’s ‘Trump’ is left crying at the table with the leader of Latvia, and he wipes his tears with one of the hamburgers piled atop his plate. Watch the entire hilarious skit above!