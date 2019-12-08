Adorable Royalty Brown, along with her gorgeous mom Nia Guzman, filled up a bag with Christmas toys all for babies in need!

Royalty Brown, 5, is counting down the days until Christmas — and even revealed what she’s hoping Santa leaves her under the tree! “Astronaut and a Utopia,” Chris Brown‘s little girl announced over Distroller World’s Glendale Galleria store on Sunday, Dec. 8! While there is a popular Utopia board game, we’re going to guess she meant the super-popular Polly Pocket version. Immediately upon making her selections, the shop’s in-store delivery system immediately began working, with a mystery item making it’s way through a series of pipes! The gift turned out to be a pretty pink ornament, perfect for her to add to a Christmas tree.

Royalty had the ultimate morning challenge, as she was given just 60 seconds to run around the colorful store and fill a bag with as many toys as she could. The catch? All of the chosen items were donated to charity Miracle Babies, which aims to provide financial and emotional support for families with critically ill babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Her mom Nia Guzman, 36, was by her side as she made her selection — which included plenty of baby dolls! The pair hilariously pushed the mini carts around the doll area and as Royalty quickly loaded the cart, then unloaded to make more space.

“This is her 100th baby! But we had a blast!” Nia exclaimed. “I thought we were goign to go a lot slower but that 60 seconds goes pretty fast!” Admitting she had a good time, Royalty also proudly showed off the tent she picked out for the dolls to have a home!

The mommy-daughter duo were twinning for the morning outing, and they both looked so cute in their cream outfits! Giving us all the winter white vibes, Royalty was cozy in her v-neck sweater with rib details, matching rights and slayed in her glitter combat boots.

“We had a blast and we got to give back,” Nia added on her way out, noting that her daughter had raised $1500 that morning — way to go! The little girl could be turning into quite the philanthropist, as her mom added that Royalty may “actually want to do her own toy drive, so maybe next year — we’re a little late on this year!” Amazing.

Royalty later posted about the experience on her very own Instagram account! “I teamed up with @distrollerusa this morning and had 60 seconds to fill up my carts,” she captioned a series of adorable photos. “Everything I grabbed was donated to @miraclebabies … along with @distrollerusa matching that! 🤭🥰❤️! Yayyyyy!”