‘Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Still Hasn’t Forgiven Co-Stars For Hurtful Bridesmaids Speech

Angelina Pivarnick is still very upset over her ‘Jersey Shore’ co-stars’ hurtful bridesmaids speech. We’ve learned she’s so distraught that she’s planning a second wedding as a ‘redo’.

Angelina Pivarnick stormed out of her wedding reception on Nov. 20, after her Jersey Shore co-stars — Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — mocked her during their bridesmaids speech, and now, Angelina wants a second ceremony to make up for it. “Angelina was very hurt and upset at her own wedding during the speech, which is why she is going full steam ahead with planning another wedding. Her sister has been involved with the planning of doing something else,” a source close to Angelina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Angelina and new husband Chris Larangeira‘s Nov. 20 nuptials ended in a disaster after the girls stood up in front of Angelina’s close family and friends and poked fun of her. “Angelina hasn’t forgiven JWoww, Snooki or Deena for their bridesmaids speech and really has no plans to. It hurt her and her entire family that badly and it seems things are a bit beyond repair at least for now. They aren’t even really good friends to begin with. It’s pretty safe to say Angelina’s co-stars will not be invited to the second wedding,” our source added.

Apparently, the girls called Angelina “the Staten Island dump” during their speech. “It was meant to be a joke and funny, but Angelina did not see it that way,” our source explained. “The bridesmaids also joked about how many times Angelina has been engaged before. She was crying after the bridesmaid speech and couldn’t believe everyone did that.” No wonder she wants a second wedding! Poor Angelina. Hopefully, the girls apologize to Angelina and make it up to her somehow — but at this point, it doesn’t sound like Angelina’s open to forgiving them.