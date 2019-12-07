Younes Bendjima, 26, Strips Down On The Beach In Miami After Reuniting With Kourtney Kardashian, 40

Younes Bendjima was looking incredibly fit on a beach in Miami on Dec. 6 when he went shirtless and wore only black swimming trunks while walking in the ocean.

Younes Bendjima, 26, sure knows how to get attention! The hunk was spotted showing off his muscles while walking shirtless on a beach in Miami, FL on Dec. 6 and it was nothing less than impressive. He made his way in the ocean while wearing black swimming trunks and at one point, was seen reading a book about Islam during the sunny outing. To say his body is in practically perfect shape would an understatement because from the looks of the handsome model’s physique, he definitely works out on a regular basis.

Younes’ latest outing comes just one day after he was seen reuniting with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 40, in Miami during Art Basel. The former lovebirds partied the night away with each other at Miami Beach’s celebrity hotspot LIV on Dec. 5 and in a pic taken at the event, both Younes and Kourtney can be seen standing next to each other with smiles on their faces as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid hung out at the DJ booth.

Although it’s unclear if Younes and Kourtney, who broke up in Aug. 2018, attended the club together as just friends or more, they were also seen holding hands just a few months before in Sept. while out and about in Los Angeles and huge smiles were plastered across their faces. The good-looking duo enjoyed an Italian lunch after Younes picked Kourtney up at her Calabasas home and he even took the wheel of her Range Rover during the outing.

Younes and Kourtney’s hangouts are definitely a surprise considering how separated they were all of last year, after their split. Perhaps their time apart helped them miss each other enough to try things again? We guess we’ll just have to wait and see!