Suri Cruise, 13, Rocks Stylish Pink Coat & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes While Shopping In NYC

Suri Cruise is all grown up! The teen was spotted enjoying a coffee and holding a Sephora bag as she ran errands in NYC.

Suri Holmes, 13, appears to be getting ready for the holidays! The teen bundled up for the cool east coast temperatures as she ran errands solo in New York City on Saturday, Dec. 7. She wore a bright pink peacoat, blush zip-up sweater and matching hot pink Ugg boots for the outing, throwing on a sensible pair of gray sweatpants. The stylish Suri pulled her look together with a tan glove-shaped side purse that appeared to be made out of the shaggy fabric made popular by the Teddy coat — perfect for a teen on-the-go! With her brunette hair in a loose pony tail, Suri proved she’s looking so much like her gorgeous mom Katie Holmes, 40.

With a to-go coffee cup in a tray, the teenager also appeared to stop in for a healthy juice or two at NYC’s Juice Press which offers the “highest quality and freshest organic ingredients” as she held onto a brown paper bag from the shop. Fresh faced Suri was also holding onto a black-and-white Sephora bag, and we are absolutely dying to know what beauty goodies she stocked up on! In her other hand, she clutched onto two silver gift bags, one which read “Christmas,” “peace” and “love” hinting that she was ready to get her wrapping done early. Katie and Tom Cruise‘s daughter looked so grown up as she confidently strolled the streets of the Big Apple solo.

Suri has definitely taken some fashion cues from her stylish mom over the years, and loves showing off her ever-changing style. Looking yet again like Katie’s twin, we loved the boho vibe of Suri’s look as she hung out with a friend in NYC on Sept. 30. The maroon chiffon top featured a pretty paisley print, which she paired with a holiday-ready yellow velvet skirt — something we could totally see Katie wearing.

Katie and Suri often twin for their outings together, and looked absolutely adorable in matching denim for a visit to Fordham University’s School of Law back in August! Suri showed off her girly style with a pink pair of converse sneakers and a blush colored top with feminine tiers. “I was happy to become a mom in my 20s,” Katie recently said in an interview to Elle UK published on Nov. 4. “It’s been nice that our ages fit…Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”