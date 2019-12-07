Jennifer Lopez Rocks Sexy Versace Dress As She Reveals She Got What Every Bronx Girl Wants: ‘Proposed To By A Yankee’

Between her engagement to A-Rod, the biggest movie of her career, and turning 50, Jennifer Lopez has had her best year yet!

Jennifer Lopez made her return to the Saturday Night Live stage after a nine-year hiatus and the New York native was right at home! The 50-year-old revealed that she’s had her best year ever and got what every Bronx girl dreams of — “proposed to by a yankee” — meaning her sexy fiancee Alex Rodriguez, 44! “I had the biggest movie I’ve ever had — and got a lap dance from Cardi B…I’m about to perform in the Super Bowl half time show,” she continued, then added, ““I rocked the runway in a Versace dress I wore 20 years ago…and I turned 50.” A man’s head in the audience exploded at the revelation, and we don’t blame him! Jen looked absolutely incredible in a black suit with a wide-legged pant and bow-tie, but stripped down to that iconic green Versace Dress after an amazing Broadway rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” Her motto at the end of the monologue? “The best is yet to come” — um, yes!

Of course, fans are counting down until Jen ties the knot with A-Rod! The Bronx native is no stranger to weddings, with her upcoming nuptials marking wedding number four and engagement number five: Jen tied the knot with her first husband Ojani Noa back in 1997, but divorced the Cuban actor the following year. She then infamously dated Diddy — even appearing in his iconic music video for “Been Around The World” — but after their split, quickly married her back-up dancer Cris Judd in October 2001, only to file for divorce nine months later. From there, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer dated then got engaged to Ben Affleck — who could forget that infamous pink diamond — but Bennifer 1.0 never made it down the aisle. Only six months later, Jen married her longtime friend Marc Anthony in a private 2004 ceremony. The pair welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008, but divorced after seven years in 2011.

There’s even a connection between one of her former flames and SNL: Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus is a longtime staffer at the NBC show, and even attended a cast dinner with Jen earlier this week! Alex has been right by Jen’s side as she prepared for her SNL appearance, also attending the dinner at Italian hotspot Lattanzi Ristorante on Dec. 3.

Jennifer’s SNL appearance coincides with her awards season campaign for the critically acclaimed film Hustlers, where she plays sexy stripper Ramona at the height of the 2008 economic recession. With club profits (and tips) on the decline, she quickly devises a scheme with Costance Wu‘s Destiny to keep the cash coming in! Jen’s SNL appearance marks her third at Studio 8H as host: she made her debut in 2001 where she performed her iconic hits “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and “Play” ahead of the release of The Wedding Planner, and pulled double duty again in 2010 to promote romcom The Back-Up Plan, making this the first-time she did not appear as musical guest.

Saturday Night Live has had a star-studded 45th season already, with hosts including Will Ferrell, Harry Styles, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, just to name a few! December is also full of A-listers making appearances, with Scarlett Johansson making her sixth appearance next week — which we’re sure will be a blast given she’s engaged to Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost — and legendary actor Eddie Murphy hosting for the first time since 1988.