Scott Disick: How He Feels About Kourtney & Younes’ Possibly Rekindling Their Romance

Scott Disick has a certain opinion about Younes Bendjima, according to our insider. Following the model’s reunion with Kourtney Kardashian in Miami on Dec. 5, insiders reveal Scott’s true thoughts on his ex’s ‘romantic personal life.’

Count Scott Disick, 36, as another person who’s not sure what’s going on between his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and her ex Younes Bendjima, 26! Kourtney and Younes surprised fans with their reunion at the LIV club in Miami Beach during Art Basel on Dec. 5, following their split in Aug. 2018, which of course leaves us to wonder Scott’s take on the meet-up. “Scott isn’t sure if Kourtney is dating Younes or not because she’s a very private person when it comes to her romantic personal life. But honestly Scott doesn’t mind one way or another if they’re dating because Scott thinks Younes is a stand-up guy,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

Scott isn’t poking his nose into Kourtney’s dating life, though. “Plus it’s really none of his business or concern who Kourtney chooses to date as long as he’s good to their kids [Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, Reign, 4],” our source continues. That’s exactly why Scott and Kourtney have worked out such a great co-parenting system, no matter who they date — our source explains, “One of the reasons Scott gets along so well with Kourtney at this point is because they both respect each other’s boundaries and don’t get involved in their personal lives unless it involves their kids.”

There’s another reason a reunion between Kourtney and Younes isn’t a big deal. Scott’s romance with Kourtney, which officially ended in 2015, is a thing of the past! “Scott and Kourtney have moved on romantically and enjoy co-existing as parents because there is a respect and bond that they have made for each other that is unbreakable in those regards,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Of course, you also have to keep in mind that Scott has been seriously dating model Sofia Richie, 21, since 2017.

“Scott is very happy with Sofia and he only wants the best for Kourtney in the romance department,” our second source continues. “If it is Younes or anyone else, he wants that person to be right for Kourtney and right for the kids. That is his only concern.”

Despite rumors of a rekindled romance, “Kourtney swears [Youne’s] just a friend” and considers herself “100 percent single,” a friend of the Poosh boss EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before. That doesn’t mean Younes wants to stay in the friend zone, according to our insider! “He’s in love with her, and still working hard to convince her to make him her boyfriend again,” the friend claimed.

Furthermore, the exes “looked very much like a couple” while partying in the club with Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, an eyewitness told TMZ. A day after the reunion, Younes revealed his rippling muscles on a beach in Miami, albeit with no Kourtney in sight.