No detail was spared at Saint West’s epic 4th birthday, as siblings North, 6, Chicago, 1, & Psalm, 6 mos. appeared to have a blast at the Jurassic Jewelry station and bouncy castle!

Kim Kardashian, 39, just brought Jurassic Park to life and we are so impressed! The reality star hosted the ultimate theme party for her son Saint West‘s 4th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 7 and — as always — shared all the details on Instagram! “Look at these claws you guys,” Kim could he heard narrating over a video of the to-die-for desserts laid out on a table, including the dipped green “claw” bars. North, 6, could be heard offering her mom a cake pop as Kim continued showing off the jaw-dropping display of sweets including a chocolate egg nest, rainbow cake covered in M&Ms, and foot-print sugar cookies! Kim also offered a glimpse of North’s cozy cream SKIMS outfit, which is the same one she’s rocking in the recent ad campaign, adding that she’s “going to have to make this for kids.”

At one point, Saint got into the spirit and threw on a dinosaur mask which appeared to scare her little sister Chicago, 1! “Don’t be scared, Chi-Chi, it’s just your brother with a mask…it’s just Sainty,” Kim explained to the sweet toddler, who quickly beelined for her mom as Saint mischievously smiled ear-to-ear! Chicago, Saint and baby Psalm all matched in full camo outfits, proving they were definitely ready for an adventure. Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True, 1, could also be seen having a blast with her cousins as she joined the gang for a session in the bouncy castle! At one point, True — rocking a pretty pink dress — could gave Psalm a kiss as Chicago then hugged her baby brother! “Chi, get in there for a photo!” Kim said.

The theme didn’t stop at just the food, as kids were treated to a fully immersive experience: each table was adorned with faux-dinosaur eggs and forest-like greenery as a fog machine added to the vibe!

Kim kept the fun coming with tons of activities, including a sand-filled dig site where they would be digging for fossils. “You have to put on all your gear,” Kim explained, as she filmed the adorable yellow hard hats, shovels, glasses and globes for the adventure. Guests were also treated to a custom Jurassic Jewelry station, crafty DIY dino fossils, and take-home dino domes — a.k.a. terrarium’s — “to make a habitat for your dinosaurs.”

The elaborate party also included a coffee truck offering beignets — which Kim became “obsessed” with after Serena Williams New Orleans wedding in 2017 — a full buffet, and “Raptor juice” to sip on. The bash just a couple days after Saint’s official birthday, which fell on Thursday, Dec. 5.