Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Long Legs In Nude Mini Dress While Out With Pals In Miami

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner once again turned heads in Miami in a stunning ensemble hours after she was spotted rocking a teeny orange bikini!

Party in the city where the heat is on! Kendall Jenner, 22, looked effortlessly chic when she made her way through the streets of Miami on December 6. She sizzled in a gorgeous nude mini dress with fringe trim at the bottom that fit her enviable figure to perfection. Kendall added some fashion flare with her sparkly pair of heels that glistened amid the numerous snaps taken of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. She left her beautiful brown locks down and let the dress do the talking by wearing no jewelry during her evening outing. The supermodel has been living it up in MIA over the past week in various states of near-nakedness as she’s been partying the days away with some of her famous friends!

Kendall opted to rock a teeny orange bikini during a luxurious boat outing with pals Dave Grutman, 45, and fashion photographer Renelle Medrano, 27, that same day. The bright two-piece showed off her toned abs and golden tan that also included a green buttoned-down shirt, shades and earrings for the midday get-together.

She looked equally as phenomenal one day earlier in a tight, strapless snakeskin corset Nicolas Lecourt Mansion Bustier Top with a pair of skintight, high-waisted black leather pants while stepping out to dinner at The Setai Miami Beach on December 5. Kendall dined and dished with BFF and fellow supermodel Bella Hadid, 23, while there.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner stuns in a nude mini dress. Credit: MEGA

Kendall and Bella got quite naughty with each other when the latter jumped on top of the former while the girls glistened in the sun at the beach on December 3! They also hopped on a pair of jet skis with Kendall riding in front of quite the handsome man.

Don’t forget about me! Kendall’s older half-sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, later joined in on the beach bonanza and stole focus in a sexy brown bikini underneath a black and white jacket. So what wild adventures will Kendall and her crew find themselves at next as they continue to storm through Miami?