Emily Ratajkowski Poses In Next To Nothing For The 2nd Time In A Week & Fans Are Here For It

Emily Ratajkowski brought the heat to Instagram once again, this time by posing only in jeans in photos shared on Dec. 7. The model had ‘exciting’ news to tease about her clothing brand!

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, has been feeling herself. While bikinis and braless blazers have been the model’s go-to looks on her Instagram as of late, Emily has been pushing boundaries even more lately — this time, by posing sans-top for a round of photos shared on Dec. 7. You can see Emily’s new pictures here. The model only wore unbuttoned pants as she turned her back to the camera, and the post was meant to get fans excited about her clothing and swim wear brand, Inamorata!

First, Emily explained what exactly “Inamorata” means. “In•am•o•ra•ta- a person’s female lover,” the retail boss wrote in the post’s caption. She then added, “Exciting things coming this week to @inamoratawoman.” Emily has not only been on her sexy snapshot grind lately, but her business grind as well! Many of the skin-bearing ensembles that Emily has been sharing were actually plucked right from her own clothing brand.

This is the second time in the past week that Emily has shared an especially sultry snapshot. During her Thanksgiving break in the Maldives, Emily posed by the balcony of her oceanfront villa, and the shadows of the resulting photos highlighted her nude silhouette. For a different impromptu photo shoot, Emily stood in the same place and rocked a thong bikini bottom from Inamorata and its matching bikini top!

If you think Emily’s photos are too provocative, you’ve failed her test! “My friend was saying to me that wearing what you want to wear is a test. If someone doesn’t take you seriously, that isn’t a person you want to work with anyway,” Emily revealed in an interview with Vogue, published on Nov. 18.

Emily was talking about the new line of miniskirt suits she launched on Inamorata, and further told Vogue, “For me, because it is such a micro mini [skirt], there is something a little ‘fuck you’ about it. We have all been in situations, like, ‘Is this appropriate to wear?’ I like the idea of wearing the type of suit that I want to wear without having to worry about whether it is offensive to anyone.” That’s the mentality we’re bringing into the new decade!