BTS Performs ‘Legendary Dance Break’ At Jingle Ball & Turn Show Into ‘Their Own Concert’

BTS wowed the audience and fans on Twitter with their epic dance moves during their performance at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Dec. 6 and videos are making their way all over social media.

BTS proved they’re extremely popular and loved by fans from all over the world for a very good reason when they gave an incredible performance at the KIIS FM Jingle Ball on Dec. 6! The K-pop group had many fans filled with excitement when they showed off what some are calling “a legendary dance break” during their time on stage at The Forum and videos of the awesome moment were posted to Twitter within minutes of it taking place.

In the clips, the seven hunky talented men, who wore various white and black suits, can be seen doing what they do best, including thrusting their hips and stepping completely in-sync, while performing to thousands of screaming fans. “THE LEGENDARY DANCE BREAK,” one Twitter user captioned a clip of the dance. “the mic drop dance break hit different when its just the 7 of them without the backup dancers #BTSxJingleBall #KISSJingleBall,” another tweeted. “BTS turning Jingle Ball in LA into their own concert!” a third tweeted in response to the performance.

In addition to BTS, the annual holiday concert brought out some other impressive artists, including Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Lizzo, and Normani, but as always, BTS fans made it known who they were there for! Before their latest appearance at Jingle Ball, BTS made headlines for winning Album of the Year at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards on Dec. 4. Talk show host Jimmy Fallon made the big announcement via video. “Without further ado, it is time to announce the winner of the 2019 MAMA Album of the Year award,” Jimmy said, from the desk of his talk show in the video. “All the K-pop fans out there watching the show, I bet you’re dying to find out who won. I’ll give you a hint — I personally own their albums, too. I love this group so much, and I couldn’t be more excited to announce that the 2019 MAMA Album of the year goes to…BTS!”

As always, it was great to see BTS strutting their stuff at another fun-filled event. What a wonderful way to celebrate the upcoming holidays!