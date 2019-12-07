Ariel Winter Stuns In Cream Mini Skirt Suit With Deep V-Neck – See Glam Pic

Business meats brunch style! Ariel Winter looked sweet yet ready to tackle any potential meetings in a structured top and fitted skirt made of a lustrous material.

Want to know what’s exactly considered “business casual”? Just take a look at Ariel Winter’s mini skirt suit. On Dec. 6, the 21-year-old Modern Family star shared a photo of her wearing Kianna’s $139 Elissa Crop Top and the matching $129 Elissa Skirt. With the top’s structured sleeves and large buttons, combined with the skirt suit’s short hem, V-neck cut and shiny creamy fabric, the suit was both professional yet playful. Consider it a modern take on the buttoned skirt suits that dominated clothes racks in the ’40s!

To complement the look, Ariel wore her long brunette hair in a half-up, half-down style with loose waves styled by celebrity hair artist Clyde Haywood. She poked fun at her coy pose in the picture, writing in the Instagram post’s caption, “me when I get the ‘_____ has started special making your order’ notification from the dominos tracker.”

Before Ariel could celebrate the arrival of Friday and the forthcoming weekend, the actress shared another post that revealed yet another outfit that struck the balance between sexy and sweet. To celebrate “hump day,” AKA Wednesday, Ariel uploaded a video of her getting her groove on in high-rise leather pants and a sheer bodysuit made of a feminine black lace material.

Ariel has been on the move lately — and wearing stylish ensembles for each occasion! She recently visited Europe in November, wowing us with her vacation looks. One of those outfits included a frill-sleeved corset top in a pretty blush pink shade, which she wore to go sightseeing in Amsterdam. She also posed for a picture by the Netherlands’ iconic canals, looking Euro-chic in a black coat and matching Yves Saint Laurent wallet-chain-bag. It’s official — Ariel is Instagram’s fashion guru.