Younes Bendjima Still In Love With Kourtney Kardashian & Working Hard To Be Her BF: How She Feels

Kourtney Kardashian’s down to hang out with her ex-boyfriend — but that’s it! Kourtney and Younes Bendjima are still strictly just friends, we’ve learned exclusively.

Don’t let that cozy pic of Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima partying together in Miami fool you — the exes are firmly still exes, a friend of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s obvious that there’s still major heat between Kourtney and Younes, so people are making assumptions that they’re back together. But Kourtney swears he’s just a friend,” they said. You can’t blame anyone for thinking they’re dating again, though. Since their initial split in August 2018, Kourtney, 40, and Younes, 26, have been spotted together multiple times, looking chummy as ever!

Younes attended Kourtney’s blowout 40th birthday bash in April 2019 after leaving some extremely flirty comments on her hot Instagram pics. Which she seemed to enjoy, by the way. It was fairly obvious that the model was trying to shoot his shot with his ex-girlfriend again, but despite the smooth moves… no dice. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t stopped trying to win back her heart, according to Kourt’s friend! “Kourtney is not calling Younes her boyfriend. If you ask her, she is 100% single,” they dished, adding that, “Younes doesn’t see it that way though. He’s in love with her, and still working hard to convince her to make him her boyfriend again.”

But for now, Younes is happy being her friend. Fans were freaking out when the exes were spotted partying the night away at LIV in Miami on December 5, while Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid manned the DJ booth. They were wedged into the crowded audience together, and both had huge grins on their faces. But, it was just another one of their “hang outs,” says Kourt’s pal. But here’s hoping to the future: “Younes would take Kourtney back in a second if she gave him a real chance,” a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY after her birthday party.

HollywoodLife reached out to Kourtney Kardashian’s rep and Younes Bendjima for comment, but did not hear back as of press time.