Snooki Reveals She’s Retiring From ‘Jersey Shore’ To Be With Her Kids: ‘It’s Not My Life Anymore’

Say it ain’t so! Snooki has left ‘Jersey Shore’ fans completely heartbroken after revealing that she’s retiring from the show following a drama-filled season that led to her and her kids receiving death threats.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi broke some tough news on her podcast on December 6 — if Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns for a fourth season, she won’t be part of the cast. “I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” Snooki confirmed. “The main reason is really….I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kid. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”

At 32 years old, Snooki is mom to sons Lorenzo, 7, and Angelo, 6 Mos., as well as daughter, Giovanna, 5. She went onto explain that her decision also stems from the drama that occurred during the show’s most recent season, which aired this fall. “Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun. Lately, everything is so serious,” Snooki admitted. “It’s not about a team anymore. Fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member. I don’t want that. I’m not leaving my kids for DAYS on end to film this show when that’s the result of it. I don’t like the turnout of it. I don’t like the person I’m portrayed as. It’s getting to be a little too much.”

At the end of season three, Snooki and Jenni “JWoww” Farley were involved with major drama with castmate Angelina Pivarnick, which stemmed from a rumor that Angelina kissed Jwoww’s boyfriend in Las Vegas. Snooki wasn’t present for the Vegas fight, and Angelina accused her of automatically taking Jenni’s side, which Snooki insisted she was not trying to do. It led to a major blowout fight between the women, during which Snooki stormed out in tears.

“If I’m doing a reality show, I want it to be fun and I want it to be light-hearted and lately it’s not that,” Snooki said. “The show is getting so dramatic. I can’t be part of something like that, especially when I’m leaving my kids and I’m hurting. I just need to do what’s best for me right now.” She also added that the drama has led to people hounding her with death threats on social media, which, of course, she’s not comfortable with.

Snooki made it clear that this won’t be the end of her reality television career for good, but when it comes to Jersey Shore, she’s officially out. HollywoodLife has reached out to MTV for comment.