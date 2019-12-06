Serena Williams is living large! The tennis pro and living legend took to Instagram to share two new pics, featuring the athlete in a bikini and showing off her fit body.

Serena Williams, 38, took some time off the tennis court to enjoy the beautiful blue sea for a yachting excursion on Dec. 6! The 23-time Grand Slam champion looked like she was having an absolute blast, showing off her long, natural hair and her incredibly fit body. Serena rocked a bikini that wholly flaunted the athlete’s legs, core and impeccable arms. In the second snap, Serena turned her back to the camera, showing off the length of her hair, once again, and her toned backside. “I ain’t got Yacht time,” she captioned the snaps. Clearly, her time on the court and in the gym to prep for her next tournament is working for her!

But before she headed back to practice, Serena had time for a fun getaway with her family in the Maldives, where she flaunted her athletic build practically on a daily basis! On Nov. 5, Serena shared a photo of herself rocking a black one-piece swimsuit with a halter neck and mesh cutout, which highlighted her muscular shoulders (worked on by all those killer serves) and overall amazing figure earned from rigorous training. “V.A.C.A.T.I.O.N.,” Serena wrote as her caption, and the gorgeous Olympian tagged her accommodations, the newly-minted Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi!

With her vacation at an end, though, Serena is fully prepping for her next tournament. The Australian Open, which is the last Grand Slam Serena won in 2017, is just weeks away and lasts from January 20 – February 2, 2020. Of the players Serena could meet on the hard court is her previous opponent and close friend Caroline Wozniaki, 29, who announced her retirement from the sport on Dec. 6. “I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done,” the Grand Slam champion shared. “In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David [Lee] was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward.”

Like Caroline, Serena also began her family and took time away from the sport she loves and helped to revolutionize when she had her daughter, Olympia, 2, on Sept. 1, 2017. Since her return, however, Serena has spoken openly about her struggles with mental health after giving birth, and has helped to demystify assumptions of working moms. Not only does the tennis pro use her platform to discuss equity in her sport, she’s made it to three Grand Slam finals! With the Australian Open just around the corner, fans cannot wait to see Serena return to the court and show her tennis skills once again!