December is officially here & some of our fave celebrities looked gorgeous when they attended different events all over the world. From Rihanna to Priyanka Chopra we rounded up the best dressed of the week!

Winter is officially coming as the start of December began this week and all of the stars were out and about looking gorgeous at a variety of events. From Rihanna, 31, to Priyanka Chopra, 37, we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above! Rihanna was a vision in blue when she attended The Fashion Awards 2019 in London on Dec. 2. The singer opted to wear head-to-toe blue from her brand Fenty and she showed off her curvaceous figure in a strapless metallic mini dress with a corset top that cinched in her tiny waist and showed off major cleavage. The bottom half of the skirt was super short and had a tiny slit on the side of her leg. On top of her frock, she donned a long-sleeve sheer tulle button-down blouse which was around her neck with crystal straps. She topped her look off with satin blue lace-up heels and Harry Kotlar Arabesque diamond earrings.

Priyanka looked gorgeous at the Tribute to Australian Cinema during the 18th annual Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco on Dec. 5, when she wore a one-shoulder gold sequin Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari that featured one long draped sleeve. The top of the sari was ruched on the side cinching in her tiny waist, while the maxi skirt underneath was pleated into a mermaid style. Priyanka looked flawless in this gold sequin and intricate beading ensemble as she topped her look off with a gold Lorraine Schwartz choker necklace.

Another one of our favorite looks this week came from Jennifer Lopez, 50, of course. JLo attended IFP’s 29th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC on Dec. 2, when she looked absolutely stunning in a totally sheer black Ralph & Russo dress which was completely covered in feathers. The sheer midi dress hugged her toned figure perfectly, while the neckline was off-the-shoulder and featured one chiffon strap. The rest of the dress showed off her bare legs underneath as the frock was covered in silver metallic beading.

Camila Cabello, 22, slayed the carpet at the 14th Anniversary of the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration at The Pierre in NYC on Dec. 4, when she rocked a colorful floral Ralph & Russo gown featuring a super long cascading train. The dress was a skintight mini, while the sleeves were super exaggerated and featured ruffles on the shoulders. Meanwhile, a long ruffled train was attached to the side of the dress and flowed out next to her, which is a style Camila almost always opts for on a red carpet. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe sparkly pumps and gorgeous voluminous curls.

There were so many other gorgeous looks and you can click through the gallery to see all of the best dressed celebrities of the week!