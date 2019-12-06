Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Sparkly Gold Sari At The Marrakech Film Festival – See Pics

Priyanka Chopra looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a sparkling gold sequin sari at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco on Dec. 5.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, never ceases to amaze us when it comes to her gorgeous style and she looked absolutely stunning at the Tribute to Australian Cinema during the 18th annual Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco on Dec. 5. The actress looked fabulous on the red carpet when she wore a one-shoulder gold sequin sari that featured on long draped sleeve. The first layer of the sari was ruched on the side cinching in her tiny waist while the maxi skirt underneath was pleated into a mermaid style. Priyanka looked look a goddess in this ensemble which was totally covered in gold sequins and intricate beading. She accessorized her ensemble with a chunky gold beaded choker necklace and stunning glam.

For her glam, Priyanka threw her black hair back into an effortless wavy updo, twists her hair into a bun. She left two pieces of waves out of the bun, letting them frame her gorgeous face, while her hair was parted in the middle. A matte pink lip and sultry smokey eye completed her flawless look for the evening.

Ever since she arrived in Morocco, Priyanka has rocked a slew of seriously gorgeous looks, and aside from this dazzling gold ensemble, she rocked a beautiful white suit earlier that same day. She hosted a ‘Conversation With Priyanka Chopra’ panel at the Film Festival on Dec. 5 when she opted to wear a gorgeous shiny white jacquard Prabal Gurung suit. She threw on a pair of super high-waisted subtle floral wide-leg trousers with a skintight white tube top tucked in and a matching oversized blazer on top.

No matter what the event is, Priyanka always manages to make a statement in her gorgeous outfits, and we absolutely loved her sparkly gold sari at the festival!