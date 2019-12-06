Porsha Williams opened up about the possibility of having a second child with Dennis McKinley when she talked about her future plans in an interview with ‘Dish Nation’ on Dec. 5.

Porsha Williams, 38, already has an idea of when she’ll have another child if it’s in the cards and she revealed it all in a Dec. 5 interview with Dish Nation. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star admitted that she’s giving herself and boyfriend Dennis McKinley, 39, who she welcomed her first daughter, Pilar with in Mar., a timeline for a second child and it takes place next year. “We are talking about it and if it does not happen by PJ’s birthday or by June — my birthday next year — then it won’t be happening,” she told the outlet. “If it happens, it happens. I don’t really have to try. Just lay there.”

Porsha’s admission comes after she went through a rough patch with Dennis in June. The lovebirds went through a brief split after Dennis was accused of infidelity by YouTube star Latasha Kebe. Dennis denied that allegations at the time though. “These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he told US Weekly. “My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations.”

Porsha and Dennis became engaged shortly after they found out they were expecting Pilar but ended it when the cheating allegations came to light. Soon after, though, things were back on and Porsha was spotted wearing her engagement ring once again. The reality beauty opened up about the future wedding when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live. “It will be next year, but we don’t have a set date yet,” she told host Andy Cohen on Dec. 1. “We are re-engaged … We’re working on our family. It takes time. I love him, and he loves me, and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do.”