R&B Group Next Town Down Spice Up The Holidays With Two New Christmas Songs: Listen

This Christmas will be very special indeed with new Next Town Down music! The group spoke to HL about their ‘Juliet’ EP and more!

Fresh off the success of their major label debut EP, Juliet, boy group Next Town Down is getting into the holiday spirit with their own renditions of “O Holy Night (Amazon Original)” and “This Christmas.” The group of five showcase their talents on the holiday classics, and “O Holy Night” is accompanied with a festive video! Next Town Down members Christopher Louis (22), Leon Outlaw Jr. (17), Malik Knighten (20), Terence Thomas (23), and Tre’Von Waters (22) spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview surrounding the release of Juliet, and dished on how they want the group to “give the ladies hope.”

“We’re the guys that take the ladies out on dates, so give her flowers. We those guys, you know!?” Terence laughed, talking about their choice of the Juliet for the album title and the romance in their music. “We have good balance, but honestly, we’re true to ourselves. We’re true to love. We cherish love. So when it comes to a person that we really like or somebody we’re truly interested in, and it’s real, that’s what it is.”

Malik continued, “We wanted the EP to be called Juliet just because we feel like we’re the type of dudes that are bringing back the chivalry, but still having the undertone of R&B where it’s kind of sexual and fun, but we don’t feel like there’s any Romeo’s out there right now.” Christopher added that the group’s vibe, which is evident in their “O Holy Night” video, has a vintage feel, but also “modernized and futuristic.” “If you put the Temps in a time machine, and they’re still the Temps, but 2020,” he said of his R&B group.

Be sure to listen to Next Town Down’s new holiday jams, and stream their EP Juliet, available on all streaming platforms!