Whoa mama! Maren Morris put her baby bump on display in a purple bikini that left fans calling her the ‘cutest pregnant person’ ever.

Vacation all I ever wanted! Pregnant Maren Morris, 29, replaced her guitar with a refreshing drink when she posted an Instagram photo of her chilling on vacation in Kihei, Hawaii on Dec. 6. The mother-to-be looked absolutely fabulous in a purple bikini that she paired with a Chanel headscarf, stunner shades and a gorgeous necklace. “Someone send a good virgin colada recipe,” she captioned while lounging with her baby bump out in her #2ndTrimester. “Hello babies,” her husband and Ryan Hurd, 33, wrote in the comments section while fellow country singers LeAnn Rimes, 37, and Carly Pearce, 29, gushed over how adorable she looked. “Omg, you are sooooo cute preggers,” the “How Do I Live” songstress said with Carly adding “I mean could you be any cuter.”

Maren’s 2019 has been nothing short of absolutely incredible both on a personal and professional level. Things are about to become that much more exciting for her and Ryan next year when they welcome their first child together! The “My Church” singer announced her pregnancy on Oct. 22 alongside a breathtaking photo of the married couple where he held onto her growing baby bump.

She also announced the sex of her child in the caption of the post. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the “GIRL” headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one,” she wrote. The “GIRL” she is referring to is the same title of her 2019 album that netted her a distinguished honor last month.

Maren won big at the Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 13. when she scored Album of the Year for Girl over other big contenders from Thomas Rhett, 29, Carrie Underwood, 36, Dan + Shay and Eric Church, 42.

The Arlington, Texas native came ready to be seen that evening when she arrived in a stunning blue outfit with a cutout around her baby bump. She changed into a white dress with a sheer neckline later on in the night when she took to the stage to perform her album’s title track during the live show.