Season 10 of the iconic ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ will premiere Dec. 16. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the super trailer for the jaw-dropping season.

Love & Hip Hop: New York season 10 marks the homecoming of original vets alongside fan-favorite cast members. Chrissy Lampkin returns to New York City to work on both her business endeavors and relationship with her longtime fiancé. In order to fully move forward, she realizes there are amends she must make with her past. Meanwhile, Remy Ma is balancing motherhood, co-hosting State of the Culture with Joe Budden and is determined to finally drop her album. With Remy trying to juggle everything, Papoose has to step up for full-time daddy duty.

Erica Mena has returned to New York City to plan her fairytale wedding to Safaree Samuels and prepare for the arrival of their first child. However, it’s not all sunshine and roses for this couple. “My biggest fear is ending up to be a wife that does get cheated on,” Erica reveals in the trailer. Safaree admits that “the way I feel now is not how I felt when I proposed to her. I’m not signing up for this bullsh*t.” Erica later calls Safaree out for lying to her.

Joe and Cyn Santana struggle to move on but Joe’s past transgressions threaten their attempts to find peace. Cyn confronts Joe in an intense moment. “Why cheat and step out and leave me in the dark?” Cyn asks Joe, who replies, “I did not cheat.” Cyn tells him that he’s “full of sh*t” and a “f**king liar.”

Kimbella is holding it down as a single mom of four now that her husband Juelz Santana began his prison sentence. She is focused on keeping her family, and his music legacy afloat while he’s away. Yandy Smith-Harris’ business is booming since her days as an assistant, but her path to success may hit a roadblock with Chrissy’s return to the Big Apple. With her husband Mendeecees in prison for the last few years, Yandy is more than ready for their family to reunite. Rich Dollaz, Tahiry Jose, Olivia Longott, Somaya Reece, Juju, and Jonathan Fernandez are also set to appear this season, along with newcomers Phresher and Jennaske. Love & Hip Hop: New York will premiere Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. on VH1 with back-to-back episodes.