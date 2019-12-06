Kylie Jenner took her daughter Stormi Webster out for her first trip in the snow that included a memorable moment of her snowboarding that you must check out!



Brace yourself for so much cuteness ahead! Kylie Jenner, 22, might want to consider taking her daughter Stormi Webster, 1, for more snowboarding lessons as she did an amazing job on her first try at the wintry sport on December 6. The beauty mogul posted two separate Instagram clips of Stormi effortlessly making her way through the snow as she and others watched in amazement. “I can’t handle this,” Kylie captioned the footage alongside a crying, heart eyed, snow and snowboarding emoji. Stormi came prepared for her big day in the cold in a white snowsuit, black gloves and boots and the most adorable purple helmet! “Yay big girl!” the doting mother can be heard cheering in the background of the first clip. “You’re so cool baby!”

The precious level was turned up a couple of notches in Kylie’s second clip that gave her millions of fans a closer view of Stormi’s snowboarding skills. “GO STORMI! GO STORMI! GO STORMI” could be heard as Stormi rode down the hill. Social media, as expected, lost their minds upon seeing the footage. “Stop!!!! I cannot handle this,” Kim Kardashian, 39, gushed in the comments section. Kourtney Kardashian, 40, agreed with her baby sister and chimed in with “I can not either.”

Kylie looked just as chic as Stormi for their winter outing. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her own version of an all-white ensemble but added a ton of fringe trimming towards the top. Her gloves appeared to be in the form of the American flag and she sported some nifty sneakers to complete the look.

Stormi had an equally exciting thing happen to her when she knocked down a bunch of pins while bowling with her mother on December 5. “You did it,” Kylie said to her one-year-old in the precious Instagram clip as she looked on so impressed by her daughter’s bowling skills.

Their vacation also included entrepreneur and pal Yris Palmer, 29, who posed alongside Kylie in a skintight snowsuit. Yris later stripped down to a hot orange bikini and beanie in an even sexier look that she showed off on her Instagram.