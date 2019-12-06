Kristin Cavallari Says She’s Not ‘Speaking’ To Ex-BFF Kelly Henderson In New ‘Very Cavallari’ Trailer

Fans will have to say bye to a major friendship in Season 3 of ‘Very Cavallari.’ In a new trailer, Kristin Cavallari revealed why she isn’t ‘even speaking’ to Kelly Henderson, her former ride-or-die pal from the past two seasons!

Time’s are changing in Season 3 of Very Cavallari. Kristin Cavallari, 32, and hair and makeup artist Kelly Henderson, 37, have been two peas in a pod for the first two seasons of Kristin’s E! reality television series, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in the upcoming season, as seen in the new trailer that dropped on Dec. 6. “She hasn’t really been there for me,” Kristin claims in the clip above. She adds, “We aren’t even really speaking right now.”

It looks like Kristin is doing a detox on her entire friend circle! “I don’t know, maybe I’m just figuring out who my real friends are,” the Uncommon James boss later says in a one-on-one conversation with Justin Anderson. Kristin then admits what kind of people she wants in her “life” — watch the rest of the trailer above to learn Kristin’s ideal tribe!

The new season of Very Cavallari premieres on Jan. 9, 2020, and the show has already teased exciting developments in Kristin’s life. In another sneak-peek clip, The Hills alum revealed that she wants to open up another “brick and mortar” store for her jewelry store, Uncommon James, after opening physical locations in Dallas and Los Angeles. For fans who keep up with Kristin in real time, you’ll know that she eventually launched a third location in Chicago!

Throughout all the changes fans have witnessed on Very Cavallari, there has remained one constant: the strong foundation of Kristin’s marriage with former NFL star Jay Cutler, 36. HollywoodLife spoke to Kristin in an EXCLUSIVE interview before shooting Season 3, and she told us at the time, “We’re about to start shooting season three and [the show] hasn’t changed our relationship. We have stayed the same [as we were] before the show. It hasn’t affected us. Neither Jay or I look at it… what is the right thing to say? It’s a job for me, and Jay is doing it to support me.”