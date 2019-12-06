Khloe Kardashian: Why She Has ‘No Plans To See’ Jordyn Woods After Admitting She Forgives Her

Let bygones be bygones — Khloe Kardashian forgave Jordyn Woods in a lengthy Instagram story and truly does ‘wish Jordyn well’ despite having ‘no interest’ in seeing her any time soon.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is ready to leave the past behind her. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star “really does only wish Jordyn [Woods, 22] well,” a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife just after Khloe took to her Instagram story on Dec. 5 to seemingly forgive Jordyn for kissing her ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, at a February 2019 party. “She’s put a lot of work into healing and letting things go and she’s at a point where she feels she’d be totally fine if she ran into Jordyn,” the source continued. However, there is a caveat to Khloe’s newfound forgiveness.

The reality star has “no interest in seeing Jordyn,” at any point in the future. “Her feeling is that she can forgive Jordyn and wish her well, but that doesn’t mean she has to have her back in her life,” the source concluded. Nevertheless, Khloe’s acceptance and forgiveness of Jordyn was a big step in her healing process that fans didn’t see coming.

As her followers know, Khloe took to her Instagram story with a message, stating, “Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end,” Khloe wrote, adding that she has “chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative” and that “forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness.”

The reality star had to clarify that the message was meant specifically for Jordyn and not her ex Tristan, with whom Khloe is co-parenting their sweet daughter, True Thompson, 1. The former couple have had quite an intrepid relationship. But since their breakup, the reality star has totally shifted her focus to her wellbeing and connecting with her daughter. “I’m just so in love with True and I don’t feel incomplete or that I need to distract myself in any way,” Khloe shared on the Nov. 5 episode of The Real. “I’m totally good and happy and I just love it.” Fans are so happy to see Khloe leading her life with love and keeping her intention on her daughter. But even greater, they are glad the drama is in the past.