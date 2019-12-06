Justin Timberlake Wears Wedding Ring In 1st Photos Since Apology For Holding Hands With Co-Star

One day after Justin Timberlake issued a public apology for his ’embarrassing’ behavior with co-star Alisha Wainwright, he was photographed looking fairly downcast while out in New Orleans.

Justin Timberlake is still in New Orleans while filming his new movie, Palmer, following a headline-making night out with co-star, Alisha Wainwright, on Nov. 21. The singer issued a heartfelt apology for his ‘lapse of judgement’ during the night out on Dec. 4, and one day later, he was photographed walking around New Orleans. In the photos — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — Justin had his wedding ring clearly visible, and he appeared to be (understandably) somewhat frustrated by the cameras snapping pictures.

Photos and video of Justin and Alisha’s night out show them holding hands, while she also rested a hand on his knee at one point. Immediately after the images went public, Alisha’s rep denied that anything was going on between the two, and explained that they were nothing more than two people working on a movie together. However, it didn’t stop fans from buzzing that this could mean trouble in Justin’s seven-year marriage to Jessica Biel. The actress has not commented on the situation, but has been photographed wearing her wedding ring on various occasions since the incident.

Justin also stayed quiet for nearly two weeks, but when the headlines continued into December, he decided to break his silence. He explicitly stated that “nothing happened” between him and Alisha, but acknowledged that his behavior was not appropriate.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” Justin wrote. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”