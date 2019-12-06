Jordyn Woods Responds To Khloe’s Message Of ‘Forgiveness’ After Fans Think She’s Dissing Reality Star

After Khloe Kardashian banished the ‘hate’ from her heart and forgave Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF responded in a way that left some thinking she was being shady.

Shortly after Khloe Kardashian, 35, posted a pair of lengthy Instagram messages about forgiving Jordyn Woods, 22, for kissing Koko’s ex Tristan Thompson, 28, Jordyn responded with an Instagram Story of her own. First, she reposted a quote – “Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you” – while adding “FACTS [100% emoji]” to it. This seemingly cold comment, coming after Khloe went on about getting rid of “negative energy,” left some wondering if Jordyn was dissing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Jordyn seemingly responded to that on Twitter.

“Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a ‘clap back’ and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different shit daily. It’s all love. Only positive vibrations,” she tweeted while adding the prayer hands and heart emoji. She also shared the tweet to her Instagram Stories, just to ensure that everyone saw it. So, Jordyn wasn’t responding to Khloe and just talking about some other “sh*t”? Gotcha.

While Jordyn’s comment wasn’t directed at Khloe, the KUWTK star’s IG post was explicitly aimed at Jordyn. Khloe even said so. After going off on how she doesn’t “hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE,” fans assumed she was talking about Tristan and wondered why she didn’t “keep that same energy” with Jorden. “That message is for Jordyn. This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me,” Khloe said in a follow-up post. “I have moved on, found forgiveness, and wish you only happiness and joy!

Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a “clap back” and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different shit daily. It’s all love. Only positive vibrations 🙏🏽♥️ — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) December 6, 2019

“My life won’t be consumed with hate,” she added. “I’ve chosen to occupy my life with positivity. Every day I choose to find the good in my day…We are all human and make mistakes, myself included,” she concluded her post. “Hate is heavy, and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around.” Khloe said that while she’s “allowed to feel hurt and pain,” she’s ready to put it behind her. “I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end.”

The drama between Khloe, Tristan, and Jordyn came back to the forefront after it was featured on the Dec. 1 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. During the episode, Khloe said that Tristan had “been telling me that he’s sorry” for the numerous cheating scandals. She also received a diamond necklace and a promise ring from her ex, which left Khloe feeling “conflicted” about letting him back into her life.