Joe Giudice Is So ‘Excited’ For His Daughters To Return To Italy For Christmas: It’ll Be ‘Special’

While Joe Giudice is ‘setting up life in Italy’ and waiting for the final ruling on his deportation, his thoughts are with his family and he cannot wait to see his four daughters again over the Christmas holiday!

Joe Giudice, 47, is getting ready to have a very merry Christmas, thanks to his four daughters! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star will be reunited with his girls, whom he shares with wife Teresa Giudice, 47 — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — over the festive holiday and cannot wait to see them. “He’s really excited to see his girls at Christmas and give them a special holiday,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Since his deportation to Italy in October, Joe has been “doing so much better than in ICE,” and is “constantly checking in on the girls” to see how they are doing, the source continued.

Of course, Joe has “had some visitors, both family and friends from the states and it’s keeping his spirits up,” the source shared. Plus, the reality star “is focused on getting back into the groove of things and setting up life in Italy.” Though the final decision on Joe’s third deportation appeal was meant to be revealed in November, there is still no verdict on the decision. As such, Joe is making preparations to remain in Italy “at least for the foreseeable future,” according to the source. Unfortunately, there is one member of Joe’s family he won’t be seeing for the holidays.

Teresa revealed on the Nov. 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live! that she likely wouldn’t see her husband again until the summer of 2020. When asked by a fan, who called in, when Teresa would be reunited with Joe, she tepidly replied, “Umm..maybe this summer.” Naturally, host Andy Cohen was concerned by her answer. “Maybe this summer? That’s in like eight, nine months.” The RHONJ star went on, however, to explain that she had to work over the holidays, and her daughters would fly to Italy to see their father and spend some quality time together. She also added that, following the holidays, the girls would be busy with school, leaving the summer as the best option to be reunited once again. While fans have questioned the reality star’s timeline, Teresa has already seen her husband since his deportation.

Teresa and her daughters made their first trip to Italy to see Joe in November and the reunion was incredibly special. The family reunited in Salerno and couldn’t have looked happier. While the visit was a short one, Gia did promise her dad they would see him “soon.” And that time is quickly approaching, as the girls and their dad get ready to see each other once again for the upcoming Christmas holiday!