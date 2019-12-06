Jason Derulo Replaces His ‘Anaconda’ With A Subway Footlong In Hilarious Reshare Of Controversial Snap

Jason Derulo’s ‘anaconda’ pic took a turn for the funny when he posted it again and cleverly covered up his private area with a popular fast food item!

Jason DeRulo, 30, is determined to showcase his sexiness no matter what Instagram says! The “Whatcha Say” singer reuploaded his controversial snap (that you can see here), which prominently featured his well-endowed package underneath a pair of barely there boxer briefs, in a new and comical way on December 6 days after the social media platform took the first version down for violating their “community guidelines.” He posted the exact same photo but covered up his goodies with a superimposed pic of a Subway footlong sandwich! “Is this better?” he joked as the caption along with a laughing emoji that had his followers equally amused. “You’re my hero…” one wrote while another added “Footlong sounds about right.”

Other followers weren’t satisfied and wanted the OG pic of him back on the ‘gram. “Bring back your huge anaconda please!” one wrote. Jason has shared several thirst-worthy photos on his popular account that show him in a similar state of near-nakedness but this one grabbed millions of people attention for the very obvious display of his, um, nether region.

Jason clapped back after IG removed the first snap in a now-deleted post of the same shirtless portrait with his “anaconda” still on display. “F*k u mean? I have underwear on… I can’t help my size..,” he captioned the pic. Fans came out in droves in support of his frustration with comments like “What?? They know they’re afraid of a true King,” and “Haters for sure.”

He also scoffed at the idea of entering the adult industry after news swarmed about him being offered $500,000 to do a porn scene. “Imma need a wayyyy bigger bag than that,” he captioned on Instagram next to a news article about the matter.

Someone who appears to be all for Jason showing off is talk show host Wendy Williams, 55. “You look really hot, it’s good for off social media. As a matter of fact when you come here on December 18, you can wear this!” she exclaimed about his future guest appearance on her show before adding “And now, because it’s become a story, that’s the only thing I’ll be looking at the entire time I’m talking to him!”