Caroline Wozniacki Reveals She’s Retiring From Tennis At Age 29 To Start A Family With Husband David Lee

The tennis world has been rocked because one of its brightest stars, Caroline Wozniacki, just announced that ‘there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court,’ and she’s retiring from the sport.

“I’ve played professionally since I was 15 years old,” Caroline Wozniacki, 29, wrote when announcing her retirement on Dec. 6. In a statement posted to Instagram, Caroline reflected on a lifetime spent on the court, and how it’s time to pursue a new “journey” away from the sport. “In that time I’ve experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court.”

“I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done,” she continued. “In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David [Lee] was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward.”

“So, with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January. This has nothing to do with my health and this isn’t a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you!” she said, before expressing gratitude to all those who have helped her become a world-renowned sports star over the past two decades. “I want to thank with all my heart, the fans, my friends, my sponsors, my team, especially my father as my coach, my husband, and my family for decades of support! Without all of you I could have never have done this!”

Caroline’s husband chimed in on this startling announcement. “Hall of Fame Career!” he wrote in the comments section. “I couldn’t be more proud of you and so excited to see what the future brings! I love you wifey!

Suddenly, the 2020 Australian Open has taken on a greater significance for some tennis fans. Yes, it’s the first Major tennis tournament of a new decade, but it will now be the last time that they’ll get to see Caroline in action. This one last ride for Caroline begins on Jan. 20, 2020.