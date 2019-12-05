True Thompson, 1, Rocks An Adorable Faux Fur Coat & Smiles For The Camera In Sweet New Pics

Khloe Kardashian couldn’t help but show off her adorable little girl, True Thompson, in a slew of new Instagram pics, featuring the one-year-old wearing a black, faux fur coat!

True Thompson is one stylish one-year-old! The tiny tot was captured in a number of cute pics, taken by her mom, Khloe Kardashian, 35, on Dec. 5. In the stylish snaps, True, whom Khloe shares with her ex Tristan Thompson, 26, rocked an all black ensemble with what appeared to a little bunny rabbit on her sweater. She also fashioned a pair of glittery, dusty gold boots along with a hat, featuring a red, black and beige pattern. But the centerpiece was the pint-sized faux fur coat that True wore for the impromptu photoshoot. Khloe, who routinely gushes about her sweet girl, left a simple heart emoji as the caption to the post.

Naturally, this isn’t the first time during the holiday season that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has shown off her stylish little tot! Things got very festive at Khloe and True’s home, as the Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian host posted a snap on Dec. 4, which showed True staring up at a fuchsia Christmas tree decked out in lights. The tiny bulbs were so bright on the tree, even True looked like she was wearing the pink hues! “We started decorating our house yesterday, and [designer Jeff Leatham] surprised True with this beautiful pink tree. It’s safe to say that True loves it!!! Thankful and blessed beyond words,” Khloe captioned the sweet snap.

Fans, of course, love seeing Khloe post about her cute little girl, and Khloe is just so in love with her, too! While on the Nov. 5 episode of The Real, Khloe revealed sparse details about the trajectory of her love life, sharing that dating someone seriously is, “not even the headspace, I just don’t know what the point of rushing is.” She continued on, explaining, “If it’s natural, great. But, I’m just so in love with True and I don’t feel incomplete or that I need to distract myself in any way. I’m totally good and happy and I just love it. My biggest thing is not having any sort of type, like whoever I vibe and connect with is just what I want to do. I just don’t really have any pressure on it,” she concluded.

With True the greatest love in her life, fans cannot wait to see these two continue to share adorable snaps. True is growing up right before everyone’s eyes, and with the holidays just around the corner, we cannot wait to see what this stylish one-year-old wears and how she spends her time with her adoring mom!