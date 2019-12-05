‘Siesta Key’ Season 3 Trailer: Juliette’s Friendship With Chloe Crumbles As She Falls For Robby Hayes

They’re back — with a new face in the cast! Robby Hayes makes his ‘Siesta Key’ debut in the first trailer for the show’s third season, and Juliette Porter’s pals are not thrilled as she sparks a romance with the notorious bad boy!

Season three of Siesta Key is coming! MTV released the first trailer for the brand new season on Dec. 5, and it looks like Juliette Porter will be the center of the drama once again. After officially ending things with Alex Kompothecras during last season, Juliette is falling for the new boy in town — Robby Hayes. Reality TV fans will recognize Robby from JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, as well as Bachelor in Paradise. He’s also been romantically linked to a number of other reality stars over the years. While Juliette is quickly smitten, the rest of the cast is weary.

“Robby’s just moved in, and everyone can see right through him…except for Juliette,” Chloe Trautman says, while Amanda Miller adds, “She’s going to get sucked in.” Despite only knowing each other for a short while, Robby surprises Juliette with tickets to Greece in the trailer, and she can’t contain her excitement. However, just like last season, her happiness is torn apart when the relationship is criticized by her friends — particularly Chloe. “I want you to be happy for me!” Juliette screams at her on/off bestie, through tears. This fight is nothing new for Siesta Key fans, who saw the drama play out in a similar way when Chloe urged Juliette to dump Alex during season two.

Speaking of Alex — he’s also weighing in on Juliette’s new romance. “The guy you’re with is a b****,” he tells her. Eventually, it appears that all of the talk is getting to Juliette, as she and Robby start to fight and he demands to know: “Do you trust me?!”

There’s plenty of more where all of this comes from, though! Alex also has a new girlfriend (Alyssa) this season, but it may be a struggle for him to stay faithful. Meanwhile, Madisson Hausburg is dating an older man while living in Los Angeles and pursuing an acting career, and not everyone approves of her love interest, either. Brandon Gomes also has a new lady in his life — Amanda — but things are not going smoothly thanks to her ex, JJ. As for Kelsey Owens, she’s fully single for the very first time on the show, and a new guy named Jake catches her eye. Finally, Garrett Miller and Cara Geswelli are struggling to get back to a good place after a recent rough patch. The new season of Siesta Key premieres on Tuesday Jan. 7 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.