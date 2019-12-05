‘RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin Shades Bethenny Frankel After Instagram Diss: ‘Didn’t She Leave Housewives?’

Jennifer Aydin clapped back at Bethenny Frankel after the OG ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star made a mean dig about her comedic skills.

Don’t mess with a Jersey girl! Jennifer Aydin, 42, brought out her super shady side when responding to Bethenny Frankel‘s diss about her during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Dec. 4. alongside actress Ashley Tisdale, 34. The drama between them started when the WWHL Instagram page shared a clip from RHONJ where Jennifer said “I’m a funny girl. I’m… I’m a comedian and I get off on making people laugh,” to costar Margaret Josephs, 52. The SkinnyGirl founder didn’t agree with her sentiment and wrote “Said nobody funny about themselves ever,” in the comments section. Ouch! Margaret felt the same way, saying “Note to yourself: You are not a comedian,” in her confessional. Jennifer didn’t take lightly to this and brought her verbal claws out after a caller asked her about the situation on the Andy Cohen hosted program.

“What did you think about the shade Bethenny Frankel threw at you on Instagram about you not being a comedian or funny?” they asked. Jennifer responded with, “I think she said something like, ‘said no one funny about themselves ever’, and I would say she’s absolutely right. The things I say… said no one ever.” The mother-of-three wasn’t done just yet and continued to burn the OG housewife about her looks and more!

“Didn’t see leave Housewives? Isn’t she on to like, bigger and better things?”, Jennifer questioned before adding “I mean, if she wants to make Tales From The Crypt a comeback… I’m sure she can get some cast members. I heard she’s into producing now; she can get Margaret to join the cast and then call me in 10 years and let me know if I’m funny or not sweetheart.” Andy, 50, was blown away by her shade and said “Those are some fighting words!”

Social media appeared to be more on Bethenny’s side than Jennifer’s after the latter made her remarks. “You can tell Bethenny got under her skin… she’s totally bothered!!” one wrote on the WWHL Instagram page along with a #stayinyourlanesweetie hashtag.

Bethenny looked to be totally unbothered by Jennifer’s words that same day. She posted a ton of Instagram Stories of her decked out holiday hotel room in midtown Manhattan that came equipped with a ton of presents and delicious food!