Mulan is taking fierce to a whole new level. A brand-new trailer for the live-action ‘Mulan’ dropped on Dec. 5 and features an epic nod to the original animated movie.

The full trailer for the live-action Mulan has arrived and this movie is going to be one amazing and thrilling adventure from start to finish. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. Mulan goes on an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

“Your job is to bring honor to the family. Do you think you can do that?” Mulan’s father asks her. Yes, she can. “Loyal, brave, and true. It is my duty to protect my family,” she says. Mulan sets out on this journey and is faced with adversity every step of the way, but she always rises to the occasion. Glimpses of amazing battle and fight scenes are seen throughout the trailer. “I’m Hua Mulan. I will bring honor to us all,” Mulan says in the final moments of the trailer.

The trailer features a gorgeous instrumental version of “Reflection,” the song that was written for the original animated movie and featured on its soundtrack. Christina Aguilera performed a version of the song that was released as a single. The song continues to be one of the most famous Disney tunes. The movie stars Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro and is based on the narrative poem The Ballad of Mulan. The first teaser trailer dropped back in July 2019.

The Disney animated movie was released in 1998. The film featured the voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, BD Wong, and Miguel Ferrer. Mulan earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Music Score. The live-action adaptation will be released on March 27, 2020.