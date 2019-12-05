Lori Loughlin ‘Proud’ Of Daughter Olivia Jade For Returning To YouTube Despite Backlash

Lori Loughlin supported daughter Olivia Jade’s return to YouTube fully, and praised her for facing potential backlash, we’ve learned exclusively!

Fans were shocked to see Olivia Jade Giannulli return to her once-bustling YouTube channel for the first time since the college admissions scandal broke. Olivia, 20, stopped posting after it was announced that her parents could face jail time, but they’re alright about her breaking her silence. In fact, mom Lori Loughlin encouraged it, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. “Lori is incredibly proud of Olivia for making the decision to return to YouTube despite everything going on right now,” a source tells HollywoodLife. “She gave Olivia her full blessing.” Olivia’s YouTube comeback wasn’t smooth.

The lifestyle and beauty blogger, whose parents allegedly paid $500,000 for her spot at the University of California, faced major backlash for her new video, titled, “hi again”. The two-minute spot featured a tearful Olivia telling her 1.9 million subscribers that she couldn’t talk about the legal proceedings — but she could talk about her feelings. “Though I’m terrified to make this video and to come back, I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction. This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life,” Olivia said while sitting on her bedroom floor. “It’s so hard because I’m not trying to make this about me or how I’ve been because that’s not the point of this.”

Lori and her husband/Olivia’s dad, Mossimo Giannulli, pre-approved her message to fans, the source divulged, revealing that her parents “had the conversation with Olivia about what she wanted to discuss with her fans, and they all agreed that she was doing the right thing. It’s a difficult position for anyone to be put in, but they’re really doing the best they can given the circumstances.” A second source added that Lori and Mossimo “both know how much she misses doing her videos, so they are all for her getting back to [posting].” Lori especially thought it was brave of Olivia to “put herself out there,” despite knowing that her comeback might not be received well.

Lori and Mossimo have been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering after allegedly paying off a coach at the University of California to admit Olivia and her sister, Isabella, to the college as crew team recruits (neither daughter row). Each charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. They’ve pleaded not guilty, and will stand trial in January 2020.

HollywoodLife reached out to Lori Loughlin’s rep for comment, but did not hear back as of press time.