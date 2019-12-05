See Message
Hollywood Life

LeBron James Claps Back After He’s Criticized For Not Wearing Shoes During Lakers’ Game

LeBron James
AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 126-117. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Members of the media follow Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) during media day at the NBA basketball team's practice facility Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder Basketball, USA - 09 Feb 2017 Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder Basketball at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 09 February 2017. View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Weekend Editor

LeBron James went off after an announcer criticized him for only wearing socks while celebrating on the sidelines of his latest game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Clap back season is here for LeBron James, 36, who wasn’t having someone talk badly about his lack of footwear. The Ohio native was criticized for coming onto the court in just his socks during the Lakers’ blowout game against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 5. LeBron had already exited the game at this point and gave his shoes to some kids in the stands when he came off the bench to cheer on his teammate Kyle Kuzma, 24, who blocked two shots against his opponent with 2:35 remaining. His excitement amped up on the second block, with him hopping up and down on the baseline while waving a towel, something the Jazz announcers did not approve of. “That’s some disrespect right there,” they said during the live telecast.

LeBron shared the clip on his Instagram on Dec. 6 and defended his decision to go shoeless in a lengthy Instagram post. “Imagine doing your job at the highest level to where you’re not needed anymore, giving your shoes to a lil girl and boy who you inspire and hoped you made proud that night, then cheering on your teammates cause you love seeing them succeed more than yourself only to be criticized while doing it,” he wrote. “People it’s the world we live in and you can’t let it ever stop you from your purpose in life.”

The 4-time NBA Most Valuable Player continued, “Negativity, bad energy, hate, envy, etc etc will try to bring you down throughout your journey and it’s up to you on how you handle it. I handle it by simply saying ‘Thank You’ with a 😁 on my face and continue to push forward while doing it! LIVE.LAUGH.LOVE.”

LeBron James
LeBron James is all smiles on the sidelines. Credit: AP

LeBron received a ton of support in the comments section of his post, with one writing “Haha these clowns are jus pissed cuz their s**t team hasn’t won a championship since…..I don’t even know hahaha get’ em King!”

The father-of-three has also showed off his comedic side lately onto of his emotional one. He let out, wait for it, a big fart after a fan asked him for an autograph in an Oklahoma City parking lot on Nov. 21.