Khloe Kardashian Forgives Jordyn Woods For Kissing Tristan Thompson: We All ‘Make Mistakes’

Khloe Kardashian revealed she’s not holding onto ‘negative or hateful feelings’ in a lengthy and emotional two-part post on Instagram that named Jordyn Woods!

Khloe Kardashian is moving on with her life! The 35-year-old finally spoke out about forgiving Jordyn Woods, 22, after her ex Tristan Thompson, 28, was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF at a house party in February. “I’m seeing a lot of commentary about last week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Khloe began her lengthy post, referencing fan comments about her friendly treatment towards her ex Tristan, with whom she shares 1-year-old daughter True. “As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I’m sure everybody is over it, as am I, but I’m frustrated that people try to create something that’s not really there. I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life,” she continued in her first post.

“Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end,” Khloe wrote, adding that she has “chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative” and that “forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness.” After the initial post, Khloe returned with another message only four-hours later to clarify she wasn’t just talking about Tristan — whom she remains committed to co-parenting with — but also for Jordyn.

“The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking ‘why don’t I keep that same energy with Jordyn?’” Khloe, who often posts cryptic messages without naming any names, explained. “That message is for Jordyn. This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me,” adding that “we are all human and all make mistakes, myself included. Hate is heavy and I’m tired of carrying that around.” Khloe has been vocal about moving past the pain Tristan caused by cheating — including while she was pregnant — working together to raise their daughter True. While Tristan has actively pursued rekindling their romance, publicly posting flirty comments on her IG and sending her a gigantic balloon display for her KKW Fragrance launch, Khloe remains focused on their baby.

While it’s unclear if Khloe and Jordyn have had any interaction since the incident, the women had previously worked together as Jordyn appeared in her initial launch campaign for clothing label Good American. Shortly after the scandal, Jordyn’s photo was removed from the website and she moved out of Kylie’s house, where she had been living. Jordyn later apologized for the incident in an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk and has been seen hanging with new friends like “Hot Girl Summer” rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“If we are blessed enough, we get to grow to be incredibly kind and beautiful people,” Khloe concluded her initial post. “I wish that for everybody in the world. I want peace and happiness for ALL! I’ve given it to God…[and] I crave peace and happiness in this year and forever after.”