Kendall Jenner Straddles Joan Smalls In Miami & Bella Hadid Tells Her To ‘Row That Boat’

Kendall Jenner got extra close with Joan Smalls while having a night out in Miami with Bella Hadid, in a slew of new Instagram pics featuring the trio!

Kendall Jenner, 24, had a pretty great night when out with gal pals, Joan Smalls, 31, and Bella Hadid, 23. In a slew of pics Kendall posted to her official Instagram account on Dec. 5, showing off their previous night’s excursion, the supermodel was seen giggling, rocking a sexy cocktail dress and even getting incredibly close with Joan! While the first few pics are fairly innocent, featuring Kendall laughing with Bella, and another of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star giving a thumbs up with another pal, it’s the third image where things got steamy.

In the second to last snap, Kendall can be seen grinding up very close to Joan. The supermodel even tagged her pal in the pic, which only featured Kendall and Joan’s torsos and long, long legs. A slew of comments dropped onto Kendall’s post, with Bella even leaving the comment, “row that boat!” Kendall’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, liked the snap and complimented the young ladies on their glamorous looks. Other fans were amazed at Kendall’s beauty and wholly loved the snaps!

Bella and Kendall are on a girls’ trip in Miami and are clearly enjoying themselves. On Dec. 4, the pair were spotted wearing sexy mini dresses during their night on the town. Bella wore a plunging blue ensemble, which barely hit the top of her thighs. She went minimalistic with her makeup, but styled her hair in a dramatic up-do, and rocked statement jewelry to complete otherwise simple look. Meanwhile, Kendall stood out in her hot pink, For Love & Lemons mini, which was even shorter than Bella’s! She rocked a high ponytail and closed-toe heels to go with the ensemble.

Prior to hitting the town, the two beauties were seen poolside taking in the Miami sun! Bella looked radiant in a black bikini, which she paired with a red and white bandana, earrings and a necklace. Kendall, looked just as equally gorgeous, showing off her fit figure in a stunning bathing suit. These gal pals are clearly living their best lives in Miami and fans cannot wait to see where their adventures take them next!