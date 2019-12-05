Kandi Burruss Needs 3 Helpers To Change Newborn Daughter’s Diaper In Hilarious New Pic

Changing a baby’s diaper can’t be that hard, can it? Apparently, for Kandi Burruss, it takes about eight hands to get the job done when it comes to her newborn daughter, Blaze.

Kandi Burruss, 43, posed a riddle to all her fans on Dec. 4: “How many people does it take to change a dirty diaper?” Before anyone could wager a guess, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed the answer, and it was about four times what you’d think. “Apparently, at least 4 for [her newborn daughter] Blaze Tucker.” Kandi included a photo that backed up her math. In the pic, Kandi and three helpers – DonJuan Clark, daughter Riley Burruss, mama Joyce Burruss, and stepdaughter Kaela Tucker – changing Blaze’s diaper. Whatever the little girl had in her nappy, it must have been nasty if it took such a large crew to handle it.

Conspicuously absent from the photo was Kandi’s husband, Todd Tucker. Perhaps he was sleeping off the previous night’s partying? The RHOA star recently blasted her husband for his “hands-off” approach to parenting their newborn. “If you want to talk about what I’ve been complaining about the past few days, he pissed me off, OK!”, Kandi said in the video, titled “Kandi & Todd Baby Update,” uploaded to their YouTube channel on Dec. 2. “Like, seriously, I told him, ‘Sir, we need to go to counseling because I don’t like you right now.’ “

In the video, she expressed how she was mad that Tucker “wanted to go out to the club, and she ain’t even a week old yet! — Two nights in a row!” Tucker defended himself said that she “knew about the two nights,” but she said she was upset that he was out having a blast while she was at home alone with their kids. Thankfully, it seems that the two were on good terms by the end of the video. Maybe if he takes over on diaper duty, he’ll get back in Kandi’s good graces?

Kandi and Tucker welcomed their second child, via surrogate, on Nov. 23. Following her high-risk pregnancy with their first child, son Ace Wells Tucker, the couple decided to go down a different route when expanding their family. Baby Blaze – named that because she’s “gonna Blaze a path to greatness” – was born, and Kandi couldn’t be happier. When cuddling both her newborn and 3-year-old son in an IG photo, her smile was from ear to ear. “Gotta love them both.”