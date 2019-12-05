Justin Bieber Debuts Massive New Bird Tattoo On His Neck & Fans Are Into It — See Pics

New ink! Justin Bieber debuted a brand new neck tattoo, with fans and followers sharing the pics on social media, and they have some thoughts on the high flying image.

Justin Bieber, 25, has another new look — sort of. The singer debuted a brand new neck tattoo and fans seemingly like it! The tattoo, pictured in two images below, is on Justin’s neck and features an image of a bird soaring on the singers skin. The detailed animal really pops on Justin’s neck and is yet another addition to the collection of tattoos the 25-year-old already sports on his arms and torso.

Thankfully, fans really seem to be into the new ink, too. Strewn in the comments section of one of the posts, fans left a slew of heart emojis, referring to their approval and love of Justin’s latest addition to his body art. Another fan made a bit of a prediction when it comes to Justin’s latest art. When a fan posed the question, “What are your thoughts about @justinbieber’s new tattoo?!” another chimed in to say, “I have a feeling he’s about to cover his neck in tattoos.” And he very well might!

The “Sorry” singer was actually spotted days ago showing off the rest of his body art. On Nov. 28, Justin got half naked and showed off his toned, chiseled body in Miami, while laying poolside with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 23. The entertainer could be seen wearing nothing but his swim trunks — ones that look to be a product from his “Drew” fashion line. And without his shirt on, Justin’s many tattoos were on full display — as was his built body.

Whether or not he’s rocking new ink, fans love to see Justin embracing the new, exciting chapter in his life. The singer is clearly so thrilled and happy to be with his wife, Hailey, and much like his latest tattoo, is preparing to soar into the next phase of his career. Fans cannot wait to see what comes next for their favorite singer!