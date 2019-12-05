See Pics
Jessica Biel Spotted On Solo Smoothie Run Ahead Of Justin Timberlake’s Apology — Pics

Just two days before Justin Timberlake publicly apologized for holding hands with Alisha Wainwright on a night out, his wife, Jessica Biel, was spotted wearing her wedding ring on a solo outing in L.A.

Jessica Biel has stayed silent since her husband, Justin Timberlake, made headlines for seemingly getting cozy with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, in New Orleans on Nov. 21. However, she hasn’t been able to avoid the paparazzi, and they caught her again while she embarked on a solo errands run in Los Angles on Dec. 2. Jessica appeared cool and casual on the outing, during which she was photographed holding a smoothie. She rocked ripped black jeans, a gray sweater and black jacket, along with sunglasses, as she hit the streets.

These Dec. 2 photos have surfaced after Justin took to Instagram to publicly apologize for his behavior during the night out with Alisha. In photos and videos from the evening, the two could be seen briefly holding hands, while she also rested her hand on his leg at one point. After the incident, a rep for Alisha told HollywoodLife that there was “no validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together,” and, in Justin’s message, he reiterated that he did NOT cheat on Jessica with his co-star. However, he did take ownership for acting inappropriately.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” Justin explained. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Justin and Jessica have one son, Silas, 4, together. They started dating way back in 2007, and were married in October 2012. It is unclear when Palmer is expected to wrap filming.