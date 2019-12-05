‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ First Look: Nini & Kourtney Perform ‘Born To Be Brave’

A new episode of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ airs Dec. 6 and HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview of Olivia Rodrigo’s Nini and Dara Renee’s Kourtney performing the epic song ‘Born To Be Brave.’

“Born To Be Brave” is the next big hit. Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) and Kourtney (Dara Renee) perform the brand-new song during the Dec. 6 episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering a first look at these two singing this empowering jam in the episode. Nini and Kourtney’s friendship is simply the best! Olivia and Dara have two powerhouse voices so we love it when these two get to sing together. This song is one we’re going to be listening to for a very long time. It’s the anthem we all want and need right now.

The Dec. 6 episode features Miss Jenn organizing a girls’ night out with Kourtney and Nini to help Nini shake off the boy drama, while the rest of the theater kids attend the East High Homecoming dance, where Carlos learns to dance like everyone’s watching. “Born To Be Brave” is available to stream now on Spotify, Pandora, and all other music streaming platforms. Episode 5 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, titled “Homecoming,” will premiere Dec. 6 on Disney+. The music video will be available on DisneyMusicVevo on Dec. 6. “Born to be Brave” was written by Doug Rockwell and Tova Litvin.

The soundtrack for the show is already stellar. In addition to new recordings of High School Musical hits like “Start of Something New,” “Stick To The Status Quo,” and more, there are new songs like “I Think I Kinda, You Know,” “Wondering,” and more. Olivia wrote the original song “All I Want” for the series.

New episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere Fridays on Disney+. The show has already been renewed for season 2.