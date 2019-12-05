Hailey Baldwin Squashes ‘Fake Drama’ Between Her & Selena Gomez: ‘Let’s Move On’

Hailey Baldwin blames ‘toxic’ social media for perpetuating the non-existent feud between her and Selena Gomez — and wants to end the rumors once and for all!

Hailey Baldwin, 23, doesn’t have time for drama — especially when it comes to a rumored feud between her and husband Justin Bieber‘s ex Selena Gomez, 27. “I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just… toxic,” Hailey revealed in an interview with British Vogue published on Wednesday, Dec. 4. “I think that has to change and that has to stop. I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other, ‘let’s kill the conversation, let’s kill the fake drama, let’s squash all these things, let’s move on from stuff. Let’s not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and being rude to each other.” Though Justin, 25, and Hailey are happily married, the singer had a years-long on-off relationship with Selena dating back to 2009 — and many fans continue to ship “Jelena.” Justin and Selena’s last go ended for good in May 2018, and Justin legally married Hailey only months later in September.

Online drama between fan bases started again shortly after Selena released her hugely successful song “Lose You To Love Me” back in October. The song unmistakably makes reference to her romance with Justin, with lyrics like “in two months, you replaced us like it was easy” and that he “promised the world” and she “fell for it.” Almost immediately after the ballad was released, Hailey posted a screenshot from her phone of Summer Walker‘s song “I’ll Kill You” on Instagram — which many took as a response to Selena. Hailey quickly clarified this wasn’t the case in another IG post, writing “Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS,” on Oct. 23. Later, Hailey went ahead and liked two photos of Selena, posted by her close friends.

For her part, Selena has also stepped up and asked fans to stop perpetuating a feud or negative online comments directed at Hailey and Justin. “I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I’m so grateful,” Selena began in an Instagram video posted on Oct. 24. “However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is. If you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. And just please, from me, know that that’s not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel that are me and that I’m proud of. And that’s all that I’ll say, yeah.”

Regarding the emotional track, Selena has been fairly open in recent interviews — hinting that the song is definitely about Justin, but not naming him directly. “I wrote this song over a year ago and it’s obviously a very emotional song for me but it’s interesting to see how far I’ve come from that point to now,” Selena said shortly after the song’s release on Radio Disney. The singer followed up the black-and-white video with the release of her club-ready cop “Look At Her Now,” which seemingly details where she’s at in her life presently. “Fell in love one summer, a little too wild for each other,” she sings, adding that she’s “glad she dodged a bullet.”