Gabrielle Union Posts ‘Big Mood’ Photo Of Her Adorable Daughter Kaavia Amid ‘AGT’ Drama

As the ‘America’s Got Talent’ drama continues to unravel, Gabrielle Union took to her Instagram account to share a cute snap of her one-year-old daughter Kaavia.

Gabrielle Union‘s, 47, adorable one-year-old daughter, Kaavia, just keeps getting cuter! The Bring It On star couldn’t help but gush about her sweet girl on Dec. 5, as she posted a snap of the tiny tot in gorgeous garb. Kaavia wore a stunning dress with a green top and hues of pink, black, white and brown sewn throughout the skirt, sleeves and collar. She topped off the look with an intricate and stunning head wrap with a similar pattern and looked truly adorable. The pic, however, appeared to be a candid, as Kaavia wasn’t particularly paying attention to the camera, and subsequently showed a rather unamused facial expression. “Big mood,” Gabrielle captioned the pic, before writing, “Whew. Jesus be a fence.”

The snap comes just days after Gabrielle was fired from NBC’s America’s Got Talent. On Nov. 28, it was reported that the former judge “was subjected to a very specific critique — that her rotating hair styles were ‘too black’ for the audience of AGT.” The critique was given to the judge on half a dozen occasions, according to sources who were close to the situation. Gabrielle also voiced concern when Jay Leno allegedly made a racist joke about Asian people.

Subsequently, Gabrielle received a ton of praise for her brave decision to speak out against the atmosphere while at AGT. Her own husband, Dwyane Wade, weighed in on the drama, tweeting, “So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleuor have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture.” Gabrielle, of course, was incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support.

In appreciation, the actress and advocate tweeted, “So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.” Since then, a new report claimed the actress was set to meet with NBC executives about how to improve the atmosphere of the show. While this drama is definitely not over, Gabrielle has her supportive husband and adorable little girl to keep her going through this trying time.