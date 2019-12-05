No makeup, no problem! Cynthia Bailey looked positively radiant when she went makeup-free for a gorgeous new selfie she posted to Instagram, which also featured her luscious, natural hair.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, is absolutely glowing! The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star showed off her natural, makeup-free skin to her fans and followers with a beautiful post to Instagram on Dec. 4. The selfie pic features Cynthia gazing at the camera, while seemingly laying down with her facial features at the forefront of the image. Her natural curls cascaded over her face, as her natural beauty vibrantly was shown for everyone to see! “Healthy skin is always in,” the reality TV star captioned the snap, followed by a slew of hashtags, which included “healthy skin care,” “spa day,” and “self care.”

Self care, in all its forms, is clearly very important to Cynthia. On Nov. 12, the RHOA star once again took to Instagram to show off a different kind of self love she practices to maintain her ideal healthy living lifestyle, as well as her toned body. In the video post, Cynthia did a number of “equipment free” workouts, while wearing a black sports bra with matching leggings and trainers. Cynthia also shared some words of advice and why she, in particular, loves the workouts she’s doing. She began her lengthy caption saying, “Backyard workouts are my new thing,” before describing the rigorous activities and exercises.

Naturally, all of Cynthia’s self care and love is going a long way, and the reality star looks incredible! She even showed off her amazing looks when dining out with her daughter on Nov. 12. The pair looked more like sisters than mother and daughter, as Cynthia and Noelle Robinson, 20, wore all black ensembles during their night out at Nobu Malibu. Cynthia’s outfit showed off her toned body, as the reality star fashioned a pair of black leather pants and her sheer top that totally flaunted her abs.

Whether she’s going makeup-free or going all out with her ensembles, Cynthia always looks so stunning. The reality star has shown time and again that she is confident with her appearance but can build on her natural beauty with ease. Fans love to see the RHOA star giving herself some love and care, and they cannot wait to see what she posts next!