New couple alert? Rita Ora and Jude Law’s hot son, Rafferty Law, were spotted in London holding hands!

Well, well, well. What do we have here? Rita Ora was spotted out and about after the British Fashion Awards on December 2, with a handsome man (literally) on her arm. The guy in question is Rafferty Law, actor Jude Law‘s look-alike son! The twosome held hands as they headed to Harry’s Bar in London following the awards show, and as you can see in the photo below, Rita, 29, and Rafferty, 23, look smitten with each other. It’s unclear if the Twist co-stars are dating, but how they acted away from the cameras certainly adds fuel to the romance rumors.

The “Body on Me” singer and actor were “getting close [and] kissing outside on the terrace” at the bar, according to an eyewitness who spoke to E! Online. “They looked like a couple, holding hands and cuddling.” How cute! Later that night, the pair headed to Rihanna’s Fenty party at celebrity hotspot Laylow, and were apparently sharing just as much PDA. Dating rumors first sparked between the two in November, when Rafferty gave an interview to The Evening Standard, and spoke about their instant “connection” on set of their Oliver Twist remake. Rita plays the Artful Dodger, while Rafferty plays Oliver.

Rita was last linked to record producer Andrew Watt; they split in October after rekindling their relationship in September 2018. Prior to that, she was briefly linked to The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield. Rafferty split with longtime girlfriend Clementine Linieres over the summer after three years together.

HollywoodLife reached out to Rita Ora’s rep for comment on this story, but did not hear back as of press time. We’ll keep you updated!