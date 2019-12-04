True Thompson, 1, Gets Adorable Pink Christmas Tree As Khloe Kardashian Starts Decorating

Forget having a ‘white Christmas.’ This year, True Thompson’s holiday is going to be pink, judging by the adorable tree Khloe Kardashian’s daughter was given as an early Xmas gift.

“Merry Christmas, everyone!!” Khloe Kardashian, 35, captioned a Dec. 3 Instagram post showing True Thompson. In the picture, Khloe’s 1-year-old girl was bathed in the pink light coming from the gigantic (well, for True) Christmas tree! It turns out, this Christmas decoration was actually an early Christmas present from floral design guru, Jeff Leatham. “We starting decorating our house yesterday, and [Jeff] surprised True with this beautiful pink tree. It’s safe to say that True loves it!!! Thankful and blessed beyond words!”

First off, Jeff needs to share which Christmas Tree farm is growing pink trees. Secondly, the designer responded to Khloe’s love and gratitude in the comments section. “🎄🌸🎄🌸- She is a Holiday Angel – Love her so much – 🌸💗🎄,” he wrote. From the way True was leaning in to almost kiss her Christmas tree, it’s clear that True loves Jeff and her present too.

This will be True’s second Christmas. At eight months, Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s daughter celebrated her first Noel in Cleveland. Khloe “decked the halls” of the home of her ex’s pad. In an Instagram Story, Khloe revealed a tree adorned in metallic ornaments and twinkly lights. A platinum-blonde Khloe held her then-eight-month-old daughter up for a picture worthy of a Christmas card. However, don’t expect Khloe to spend December 25 in Ohio. Koko ditched Tristan, 28, in February after his tryst with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods, and she hasn’t looked back.

Khloe is “not even [in] the headspace” of finding a new man, she told Adrienne Bailon on the Nov. 5 episode of The Real. “It’s not even the headspace, I just don’t know what the point of rushing is. If it’s natural, great. But, I’m just so in love with True, and I don’t feel incomplete or that I need to distract myself in any way. I’m totally good and happy, and I just love it. I think my biggest thing is not having any sort of type, like whoever I vibe and connect with is just what I want to do. I just don’t really have any pressure on it.”

It’s not like Tristan is completely out of the picture. “We are co-parenting so well right now,” Khloe tweeted to a fan on Dec. 1. “It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space… Tristan is amazing to her. She deserves that. We all make mistakes in life, and none of us are perfect. I’m not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself &the energy that I get to my child.”