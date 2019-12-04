Stacey Ervin Jr. gushed about his relationship with Simone Biles during their time in Belize that included one heck of a kiss between the two of them that you must check out!

Talk about a PDA alert! Simone Biles, 22, looked madly in love when she gave her muscle-bound beau Stacey Ervin Jr., 25, a big kiss during their time in Belize on Dec. 3. The shirtless hunk held her in his arms as the two of them went in for the kill, smooch wise. Simone wrote “adult swim” as a clever yet short caption to her own post of the photo while Stacey went much deeper in his. “To say I am grateful for you would be an understatement,” he began before taking about their time in the Central American country. “Spending the last week together in a tropical paradise was absolutely amazing. Truth be told, anywhere together is our paradise – even in the cold (although you hate the cold, & would probably say you want to leave ASAP while attempting to fit inside my jacket with me).”

The former amateur gymnast wasn’t done with gushing over his ladylove just yet. “I love you & know I’ve got your back (in this case, your bottom) through it all,” he also wrote which left Simone in her feelings. “Paradise is with you🖤 I love you!!” she penned in the comments section. Fans of their loved what they saw and left endless compliments for them including “I’m so here for all of it!” and “Cutest couple!”

Simone and Stacey posted many photos during their vacation in Belize which was also attended by her sister Adria Biles, 20. The WWE superstar held Simone on his shoulders in one snap and wore matching animal-printed ensembles in another. “Wild about you,” she wrote about him in the latter pic.

Simone confirmed her romance with Stacey in August 2017 by posting a sweet photo of them together on IG. She also took him as her date that same month to The USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame. Things DEFINITELY look to be going strong with them all this time later as evidenced by their hot and heavy time together in Belize.

She teased them taking the important next steps in a romantic IG photo of them that she shared on Nov. 12. “I’ll never finish falling in love with you,” she wrote. He responded with “224,” which fans took as a date for their potential upcoming wedding!