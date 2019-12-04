See Pics
Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 5, Gets All Dolled Up In Red Tulle Princess Gown To Meet Santa 

Royalty Brown had a magical day visiting Santa Claus on December 3, as seen in new photos both she and mom, Nia Guzman shared on Instagram! Chris Brown’s 5-year-old daughter looked adorable in a custom red gown with a big black bow!

Royalty Brown, gave off major princess vibes in new Christmas photos from her visit with Santa on Tuesday! Chris Brown‘s 5-year-old daughter stunned in a red custom gown by luxury kids brand, Monbebe Couture, which included delicate tulle, rhinestone encrusted shoulders and an oversized black velvet bow. The youngster smiled in a series of different photos both she and her mom, Nia Guzman posted to their individual Instagram accounts.

“Conversations with 🎅🏽!”, read the caption of Royalty’s post, which shows her talking with Santa. Another post, captioned, “Tis the season,” features the little fashionista on Santa’s lap. Royalty shared a third post of a closeup shot of her smiling face, respectively captioned, “Cheeessse!” She showed off her long brunette curly hair in the snap, along with her diamond hair clips and pink and blue painted nails. She also carried a little red purse to the festive outing.

Royalty’s Instagram account, which has over 400 thousand followers, is managed by her mom, who also brought along her second daughter, Sinatra  to meet Santa. Nia shared a series of snaps of both of her girls — a few on Santa’s lap, as well as others of Royalty holding onto her baby sister. The proud mom also shared a cute video to her Instagram Story of Royalty being “a great big sister” pushing Sinatra in her stroller. 

Royalty isn’t only a big sister to Sinatra. Her dad welcomed his second child — a baby boy — with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris, right before Thanksgiving.

“11-20-2019,” Chris, 30, captioned a black-and-white photo of himself smiling while looking down, presumably at his new son on November 21. That same day, Ammika, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story, “I was in love, when I first saw you,” along with a red heart emoji. Both parents have not formally announced the birth.

“Chris is happy with being a father again,” a friend of the singer’s told HollywoodLife following the birth of his son. “He is really looking forward to getting Royalty involved in everything and expects her to be the most amazing big sister ever.”