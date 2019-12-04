‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Says Her ‘Gut Feeling’ Is That Teresa Giudice & Joe Will Split

Melissa Gorga predicted that Teresa and Joe Giudice will ultimately split, during the Dec. 4 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’.

Teresa Giudice opened up about her fears, regarding husband Joe‘s deportation case, during the Dec. 4 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “They’re supposed to make a decision about the appeal any day now. I hope it’s a good outcome. I want it to be a good outcome for my daughters because they need daddy home. Audriana, she’s 9. He’s been gone since she was 6,” the 47-year-old reality TV star told sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and good friend Dolores Catania while they all relaxed on a beach in Jamaica together. Obviously, it was supposed to be a fun girls’ day, but Teresa’s emotions got the best of her.

“Obviously you’re fighting very hard for him and for your daughters,” Melissa, 40, replied. Then, when she asked Teresa if she thought Joe would win his case, Teresa asked Melissa to reveal what she thought. And that’s when Melissa admitted, “I want him to come home, but I do think they’re gonna make an example out of him.” Teresa said the thought of that gave her “chills”.

While Melissa tried to be positive about the situation, she later revealed in a private confessional: “I would never say to Teresa, like, ‘Hey, you’re not gonna end up with Joe,’ but my gut feeling is that Teresa is gonna end up moving on. It will be super hard and it is scary, but it’s also full of possibilities and I want her to start imagining that.”

Teresa and Joe, who have been married since 1999, share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. And this past October, the entire family reunited in Italy, where Joe is staying. He’ll remain there until he receives the verdict on his appeal against his deportation ruling.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.