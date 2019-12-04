Vicki Gunvalson Called Out By ‘RHOC’ Fans After Revealing She ‘Doesn’t Get’ Drag: ‘Disgusting’

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ fans were not whooping it up for Vicki Gunvalson after she made some shocking comments about the drag community.

Vicki Gunvalson, 57, was most definitely the star of the most recent RHOC episode that aired on Dec. 3. Her battles with friend-turned-enemy Kelly Dodd, 43, were at an all-time high as they screamed at the top of the lungs at one another while the other castmates attempted to have a nice vacation in southern Florida. The “OG of the OC” also sparked a major war online after she made a shocking comment while out and about with the ladies at a local drag show in Key West. Vicki arrived late to the performances with her Tres Amigas Shannon Beador, 55, and Tamra Judge, 52, where she had a stunned look on her face while the talent did their thing on stage. “I don’t understand it. Boys dress like girls and girls dress like boys. I don’t get it,” she said in the confessional before adding “Sorry, drags.”

Not a good move, Vicki! Twitter users went off on the mother-of-two over her words, with one writing “Wowwwwwww. Vicki showed her true self with the drag queen comments. I can’t even believe she’d say that on camera,” and another chimed in with “Vicki did NOT say she didn’t get drag queens. Gawd she is so awful, and a prude.”

Some attempted to defend the longtime reality star, saying “If @vgunvalson doesn’t understand drag queens, then this is your opportunity to inform her and share your views on the art of drag with Vicki. This is not a time to bash her about it. We are better than this you guys.” Vicki has stayed mum about her comments thus far on both her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

A similar situation arose in 2017 after a former friend of Tamra’s said that he saw her husband Eddie Judge, 46, making out with another guy. Vicki was apart of the conversation alongside Kelly and former castmates Gretchen Rossi, 40, and Lizzie Rovsek, 39. The Cut Fitness owner later called the women “homophobic bullies” in a now-deleted Instagram post over the discussion.

Vicki’s words have gotten her in trouble for years upon years since she made her debut on RHOC over a decade ago. She received a ton of backlash after she claimed that her costar Kelly does cocaine during the season 13 reunion in November 2018.